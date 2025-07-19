At least 20 injured after vehicle ‘plows into crowd’ in Los Angeles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 20 people have been injured in Los Angeles after a vehicle plowed into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub.

Authorities said three people are fighting to for their lives in a critical condition, with a further six seriously hurt after a car hit bystanders on Santa Monica Boulevard, near the intersection with Vermont Avenue.

A total of 19 others are believed to have suffered more minor injuries and have been described as in a “fair condition”.

An alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said 124 fire personnel responded, adding: “LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time.”

The vehicle is understood to have hit a taco cart and ploughed into pedestrians at around 2am local time after a driver lost consciousness. Many of those injured were said to be standing in line to get into the nightclub or getting food from the taco truck.

Speaking from the scene, LA Fire Department captain Adam Van Gerpen said "approximately 31 patients" are being treated.

He added: "This morning, about 2am, firefighters were dispatched out to a traffic accident.

"On arrival, they found that we had a multi-casualty incident with a number of victims on scene. Our firefighters quickly realised we had a large number of patients so we called for additional resources.

"Apparently somebody that lost consciousness inside the vehicle and drove into a taco cart and then ultimately ran into a large number of people that were outside a club in East Hollywood.

"Right now we have a total of approximately 31 patients. All of those patients are in the process of being treated and transported and evaluated.”

Live footage from the scene showed dozens of emergency responders treating victims on the road.

