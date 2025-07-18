3 deputies dead in explosion at LA sheriff’s training center as bomb squad responds
The cause of the reported explosion at the Biscailuz Training Center is not yet known.
Three deputies have been killed after an explosion occurred at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s training facility.
The cause of the reported explosion at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles – which occurred just before 7.30 a.m. local time – is not yet known.
KTLA reported that a bomb squad from the Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad arrived at the center at around 8.45 a.m. local time.
Sources told The Los Angeles Times that a bomb squad was moving some explosives when the blast occurred.
Aerial footage showed an LACSD vehicle with a shattered rear windshield as well other damaged vehicles nearby.
The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom said he had been briefed on the incident.
“The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, @Cal_OES, is in contact with the Sheriff’s Department and closely monitoring the situation, and has offered full state assistance. Emergency officials will provide updates as more information becomes available,” a statement on X read.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that federal agents were working with local law enforcement to find out more about the “horrific incident.”
“I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles,” Bondi wrote on X.
“Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.”
More follows ...
