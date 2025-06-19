Federal agents blocked from entering LA Dodgers stadium
Local elected officials warned the Dodgers organization about the federal agents’ presence
U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents have been spotted staging near Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, prompting the property's owners to tell them to leave.
Dozens of federal agents clad in tactical gear, most hiding their faces, were using the stadium exterior as a meeting place before fanning out in the surrounding neighborhoods.
According to ABC7, Los Angeles elected officials alerted the stadium to ICE's presence, prompting the owners of the LA Dodgers organization to tell the agents to leave the property.
As of 11am local time, only a few federal officers were still at the site, according to ABC7.
"We've been in communication with the mayor's office, with the Dodgers, with Dodgers security, about seeing if they can get them moved off their private property," Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez told the outlet.
