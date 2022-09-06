Los Angeles Unified School District targeted by ‘ransomware attack’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Schools across the Los Angeles area were due to reopen as normal following a weekend cyberattack described as being likely “criminal in nature” by Los Angeles Unified School District officials.

On Monday, the cyberattack caused multiple technological disruptions with teachers, parents and students unable to access log-ins and according to social media posts, were prompted to reset passwords before being locked out of their accounts.

Issuing a statement late on Monday night, the Los Angeles Unified School District said that the problems were due to a cyberattack and that it required assistance from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

Schools were expected to reopen on Tuesday as normal however, as the Los Angeles Times reported.

More follows