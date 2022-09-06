Jump to content
Los Angeles Unified School District targeted by ‘ransomware attack’

Teachers were among those unable to access online accounts

Gino Spocchia
Tuesday 06 September 2022 16:12
<p>Law enforcement agencies assisted Los Angeles Unified School District following the attack</p>

Law enforcement agencies assisted Los Angeles Unified School District following the attack

(Getty Images)

Schools across the Los Angeles area were due to reopen as normal following a weekend cyberattack described as being likely “criminal in nature” by Los Angeles Unified School District officials.

On Monday, the cyberattack caused multiple technological disruptions with teachers, parents and students unable to access log-ins and according to social media posts, were prompted to reset passwords before being locked out of their accounts.

Issuing a statement late on Monday night, the Los Angeles Unified School District said that the problems were due to a cyberattack and that it required assistance from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

Schools were expected to reopen on Tuesday as normal however, as the Los Angeles Times reported.

