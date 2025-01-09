Los Angeles wildfire victim died holding hose while trying to defend home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 66-year-old man has become the first fataility of the Los Angeles County wildfires to be identified after his family discovered his body lying on the road outside of his home clutching the hosepipe he had been using in a desperate attempt to extinguish the flames.

Victor Shaw lived on the 3000 block of Monterose Avenue in Altadena with his younger sister, Shari Shaw, and refused to join her when she fled the Eaton Fire as it advanced towards their property on Tuesday evening, according to KTLA.

“When I went back in and yelled out his name, he didn’t reply back, and I had to get out because the embers were so big and flying like a firestorm – I had to save myself,” Shari Shaw told the network.

open image in gallery Victor Shaw ( KTLA )

“And I looked behind me, and the house was starting to go up in flames, and I had to leave.”

The family revealed that Victor Shaw suffered from health problems that made moving difficult but had been determined to defend the family home, which was built in 1964 and which they had owned for more than half a century.

Al Tanner, a friend of the Shaws, described discovering Shaw’s body on Wednesday morning.

“It looks like he was trying to save the home that his parents had for almost 55 years,” Tanner said.

“I fell to the ground, and I didn’t know – I didn’t want to look at him,” Shari Shaw said.

“They just told me that he was lying on the ground and that he looked serene, as if he was at peace.”

open image in gallery The late Victor Shaw’s home in Altadena in Los Angeles, Calfornia ( Google Maps )

The Eaton Fire is just one of several devastating the California city that have left another four people dead, destroyed at least 1,000 structures and forced 150,000 residents to evacuate.

Emergency responders are battling blazes in Pacific Palisades, Sylmar, Antelope Valley and the Hollywood Hills but their efforts are being hampered by high winds and dry conditions, which are only encouraging the flames.

Claims on social media that the iconic Hollywood sign is on fire have so far proven false but a number of celebrities living in the area have seen their luxury homes burn.

President Joe Biden has cancelled a trip to Italy to support California Governor Gavin Newsom in orchestrating the response while LA Mayor Karen Bass has urged residents to conserve water.

“Make no mistake, Los Angeles will rebuild stronger than ever,” she said.