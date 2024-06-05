Two people are arrested after horror video shows woman throwing puppies in dumpster

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people face charges after horrific video showed a woman chucking puppies into a dumpster outside a Louisiana restaurant.

Now, officials say the two puppies are ready for adoption after the Sunday incident.

Footage was captured on Sebastian’s West End Seafood’s camera in Opelousas, Louisiana, showing a woman tossing the puppies in the dumpster. The store’s owner, Sharon Sebastien, recalled how she heard about the ordeal in an interview with KLFY.

“I got a phone call on Sunday morning from a neighbor that happened to be passing and heard a noise in my dumpster,” she said. “And out of curiosity, he looked in to see what it was, and he saw a puppy. And when he stepped closer, he saw there were two puppies.”

Two people have been arrested for throwing puppies in a restaurant’s dumpster over the weekend - and a viral video of the incident shocked social media. ( St Landry Parish Government )

The woman later went to check her security cameras and saw the footage of the crime in action. She sent the video to local government officials. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigator Spencer Cornette reviewed the video and began looking for the suspects.

“So we went from door to door, most residences in the area, and no one seemed to know the two suspects,” he said. Investigators then put out a photo of the suspects on social media and had a tip within an hour.

Police later announced they arrested two people in the case. Jasmine Mouton and Kendall Tyler, both 22, were each charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty in connection to the incident. They’ve been booked into the St Landry Parish jail.

“I don’t know what provoked her to do that,” Cornette said. “It shouldn’t be acceptable anywhere. You know, fortunately, we do have the video, so she can’t say she didn’t do it.”

The rescued puppies will now be staying with an employee at Sebastian West End Seafood until they are ready to go to their new home.