Sausage dog gives birth to 11 puppies in ‘record-breaking’ litter
A sausage dog has given birth to what her owner believes could be a “world record” litter of 11 puppies.
Three-year-old Winnie bore the huge brood at her home, near Leicester, last month.
Another dachshund, named Cheesecake, gave birth to 10 puppies in September 2021 - which made headline news.
But Winnie has now beaten that number and owner Rayma Jones, 23, thinks it is a world record.
“I was amazed. I just kept counting them over and over,” she said.
“She’s such a great mum. I’m overwhelmed that she could have had a world record number of puppies.”
It’s understood Guinness World Records does not keep records for individual dog breeds, but the largest litter of puppies ever is 24, birthed by a Neapolitan mastiff.
The average number of puppies in a dachshund litter is between one and six, which is why Rayma believes Winnie may now hold the record.
