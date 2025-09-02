‘Love Island USA’ star Taylor Williams hospitalized after being trampled by horse during rodeo
The “Love Island USA” season 7 star is a self-described cowboy who has said he ‘was on a horse before I could walk’
“Love Island USA” star Taylor Williams was hospitalized after being trampled by a horse during a recent rodeo accident.
Williams, a self-described cowboy and contestant on “Love Island USA” Season 7, was left injured after his horse rolled over him at the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo in Scottsdale, according to video that captured the incident.
On Saturday, Jermiaya Hampton posted a now-viral TikTok clip with the words, “Taylor from love island got hurt at the Rodeo in ARIZONA.”
The clip appears to show Williams' horse getting cut off by another horse and then tripping before hitting the ground. The horse then rolls over on top of Williams before it stands back up. Williams continued to lie on the ground as officials ran over to him.
Williams later took to Instagram Stories to tell fans that he was okay and that he wasn’t going to let his injuries stop him from celebrating his brother’s birthday.
“Was in a horse accident last night but I’m still pulling up tonight injured and all,” Williams wrote on Saturday, referring to a Labor Day weekend event in Scottsdale, according to E! News. “It’s my brother’s bday yk we still turnt!”
Williams also shared a photo of himself in a neck brace lying down on a stretcher while he gave a thumbs up. He wrote alongside the photo, “Preciate all the love! I’m all good.”
In a teaser for the latest season of “Love Island USA,” which ended in July, Williams, from Oklahoma City, said, “I was on a horse before I could walk. If you’re not being dangerous, then you’re not living life.”
Williams coupled up with Clarke Carraway from Charlotte, North Carolina, and they left the “Love Island USA” villa together after being voted out in the second-to-last episode.
Carraway also updated fans on her Instagram story Saturday with a video of Williams being wheeled out of the hospital while the song, “The Story I’ll Tell” by Maverick City Music played in the background, according to Entertainment Weekly.
The song played, “My God did not fail,” and Carraway wrote in the post, “He never does.”
