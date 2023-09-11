Lowe’s executive’s 16-year-old daughter dies in Porsche car crash

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 16-year-old daughter of a top Lowe’s executive has died after crashing her Porsche into a tree near her family home in North Carolina, police said.

Stella Grace Bright died on Saturday after her two-seater 2014 Porsche 911 supercar flew off the road in Mooresville, near Lake Norman, at 3.20am.

The 16-year-old was allegedly speeding when the car hit a tree and a rock landscaping wall near her family’s $2.6m mansion, killing her and injuring two other passengers.

Stella was pronounced dead at the scene, while her two friends were rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Both Stella and her front seat passenger were wearing seat belts at the time, police said, while a third passenger was sitting in the back section of the car, which was not equipped for passengers and had no seat belts.

Investigators have not disclosed how fast the 16-year-old was driving but said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Stella is the daughter of Chris Bright, the vice president of market delivery and final mile at Lowe’s, according to his LinkedIn.

It is unclear if the Porsche belonged to the teen or to her parents.

Stella’s twin sister, Olivia, paid tribute following her death: “I don’t know how I’m going to live another day without you u meant the world to me and still do. You didn’t deserve to go this soon you really didn’t.

“I won’t stop thinking about you and I know you want me to be happy so I’m going to try to be happy just for you.”

Friends of the teen also paid tribute, describing her as a “beautiful soul”.

The teen’s father, Chris Bright, is a top Lowe’s executive (Chris Bright via LinkedIn)

“There are absolutely no words to describe how much you were loved and how we are all going to miss you so so so much,” friend, Nikki Degroot, posted on Instagram.

“I can’t even begin to describe with words how grateful I am to have met you and to be apart of your life. You are so amazing and caring ad [sic] kind and talented and you had such a beautiful soul,” another friend, Jocelyn Carroll, added.

“You always know how to put a smile on anyone’s face… you were the bestest sister I never got to have and I miss you so much. I’m so sorry I never got to say goodbye.”

Another friend, Ryleigh Ackermann, said the teen always knew how to “make people smile in an awkward situation”.

“Words can’t even describe how much my heart aches for you and the others involved,” she said in a post to social media.

“I wish we could’ve had the rest of our high school experience together. I would do anything to get one more hug from you.

“You were a beautiful, smart, caring, bubbly girl. I know you will always be up there looking out for all of us... you were the sweetest soul and went too soon.”

A Porsche car retails for up to $120,000 and can reach speeds approaching 200 miles per hour.