Footage captures the moment a freight train ploughed into a lorry stuck on a rail crossing in North Carolina on Thursday 8 June.

The locomotive can be heard blaring its horn as it approaches the crossing on North Main Street, in the town of Wingate at around 5pm in the evening.

Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that despite the shocking crash, no injuries were reported.

“The truck was not carrying any hazardous materials and the driver was able to exit the truck prior to the collision,” the service wrote on social media.