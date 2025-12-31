One dead and 40 injured in head-on train collision near Machu Picchu
At least 20 people are said to be seriously injured
A train driver has been killed and at least 40 others injured after two trains collided head-on on railway tracks leading to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru.
The collision happened on the single track leading to the historical site, which links Ollantaytambo Station and Aguas Calientes, the closest town to Machu Picchu.
At least 20 of the the injured are said to be in a serious condition according to health officials. Police said foreign tourists were involved, however the names of those affected have not been released. The US embassy in Peru confirmed American citizens were injured.
Over 20 ambulances were called to the incident, according to a local government statement on Tuesday.
Hundreds of tourists were left stranded after railway services to the nearby city of Cuzco were suspended in the aftermath of the crash, local media reported.
The two trains were operated by two separate railway companies, PeruRail and Inca Rail. In a statement, PeruRail said: “We deeply regret what has happened.” The company said that its staff provided first aid to the driver “immediately” and supported passengers affected.
Journeys between the stations – in a region notorious for difficult transport links – take approximately 90 minutes.
The 15th century archaeological site known for its ancient stone structures, is located high in the Peruvian Andes and draws around 1.5 million visitors per year. Most of the visitors arrive by train to the nearby town of Aguas Calientes, but it can also be reached by a four-day journey on foot from the small town of Ollantaytambo.
The crash occurred near Qoriwayrachina, which is itself an archaeological location associated with the ancient Inca civilisation.
Considered one of the Seven Modern Wonders of the World, the number of people visiting Machu Picchu has increased by around 25 per cent.
However, the site is the subject of widespread controversy and political turmoil over how it is managed.
In September this year, over 900 tourists were stranded after their PeruRail passenger train was suspended due to a demonstration over transport concessions.
Residents blocked the route with rocks and logs in a clash with the authorities over the operation of bus companies, claiming a lack of transparency and fairness in the process of replacing tourist bus operator Consettur after its concession expired.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks