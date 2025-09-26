Machu Picchu’s ‘Wonder of the World’ status is at risk
A statement cited mismanagement, overtourism and instability as reasons for concern
An organisation has warned that Peru’s Machu Picchu risks losing “credibility” as a new wonder of the world amid ongoing protests from local people.
Earlier this month, at least 900 tourists were left stranded near the ancient Inca citadel after their passenger train was suspended due to a demonstration over transport concessions.
The PeruRail service was paused after residents blocked the route with rocks and logs, in a clash with the authorities over the operation of bus companies.
Protesters claim a lack of transparency and fairness in the process of replacing tourist bus operator Consettur after its concession expired.
Following the protest, the New 7 Wonders of the World organisation released a statement warning that Machu Picchu “is not complying with the standards expected from one of the New 7 Wonders of the World.” It cited mismanagement, overtourism and instability as reasons for concern.
In 2007, Machu Picchu was awarded the “New Wonder of the World” title by the group alongside other famous destinations including the Colosseum in Rome and Jordan’s Petra.
Jean-Paul de la Fuente, director of the New 7 Wonders Foundation, said in a statement that if the “high pressure from tourism” is not addressed promptly, there is a risk of damage to the site’s “historical heritage.”
He added: “These factors could continue to affect Peru’s image due to the poor experience of visitors, and consequently compromise the credibility of Machu Picchu as one of our New 7 Wonders of the World.”
However, according to a statement from the Peruvian Ministry of Culture, Unesco is the “only competent body to promote, throughout the world, the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage.”
Machu Picchu has been a designated Unesco World Heritage site since 1983.
The ministry added that the Machu Picchu site does not currently feature on Unesco’s list of “World Heritage in Danger” as the conservation of the citadel is “not being violated.”
