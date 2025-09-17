At least 900 tourists stranded near Machu Picchu due to protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 900 tourists have been left stranded near Peru's ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu after their passenger train was suspended due to a protest, the country's tourism minister said.

Train operator PeruRail said the service had been suspended on Monday because the route in Peru's mountainous Cusco region had been blocked by "rocks of various sizes" as local residents clashed with authorities and bus companies.

Protesters say there is a lack of transparency and fairness in the process of replacing tourist bus operator Consettur after its concession expired, paving the way for different local businesses to benefit from the vital industry.

Tourism Minister Desilu Leon said 1,400 tourists had been evacuated on Monday, but some 900 remained stranded in Aguas Calientes, the closest town to the nation's most-visited cultural site.

The Incan ruins of Machu Picchu ( Reuters )

The protest began last week after the concession ended of Consettur, the bus company that ferries tourists from Aguas Calientes to the entrance of the 15th-century Inca citadel.

A neighbouring district commissioned another bus company to provide services in its place, but protesters in Aguas Calientes prevented it from operating.

Meanwhile, PeruRail's local unit said "third parties" had excavated part of its rail route, which affected the track's stability and slowed down the evacuation of tourists.

New7Wonders, a campaign group which highlights global sites of major cultural heritage, said in a statement over the weekend that it had sent a letter to Peru's government warning that if the conflict escalates, Machu Picchu's credibility as one of the New Wonders of the World could be affected.

A global poll organised by the group had in 2007 selected Machu Picchu as a world wonder, alongside the Great Wall of China, India's Taj Mahal and Mexico's Chichen Itza.