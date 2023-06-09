Madelyn Chitwood: Police searching for Wisconsin girl, 6, who disappeared after last being seen at bedtime
The Cudahy Police Department issued a critical alert on Friday for missing youngster
Wisconsin police are searching for a six-year-old girl who was last seen by her family when she was put to bed and found missing the following morning.
The Cudahy Police Department issued a critical alert on Friday for missing youngster Madelyn Chitwood, who goes by “Maddie.”
Maddie is white, stands 4 feet tall, and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Police say she has short blonde hair and blue eyes. Her front teeth are missing and she was wearing her underwear last night when she went to bed.
Authorities say that she was last seen in her home shortly after 9pm on Thursday, and police were contacted on Friday morning when her sister noticed that she was not in her room or anywhere else in the house.
“Cudahy residents around East Whittaker Avenue, if you have video surveillance such as a Ring Door Bell camera, we ask that you please check any recent alerts,” police said in a statement.
Officials say that it is unknown what time she left or where she would have gone.
Anyone with information can call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.
