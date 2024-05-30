The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has been sued by a fan who claims he was “forced” to watch simulated sexual acts on stage during the singer’s “Celebration” tour in Los Angeles.

Justen Lipeles filed a lawsuit in a California court, claiming that he should have been warned about the content of the 65-year-old star’s show before attending the concert.

He alleges that neither he nor other concertgoers knew what to expect ahead of the show on 7 March 2024 at the Kia Forum, according to TMZ.

The lawsuit states that the concert started more than an hour and a half late, Madonna was lip-syncing during parts of the show and the air conditioning was turned off, creating an uncomfortable environment for the audience, which resulted in some people becoming physically ill.

He alleges that the singer asked for the air conditioning to be turned off and told people to strip down to beat the heat.

Madonna performs during the opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena in London in October ( via REUTERS )

On the sexual acts, the plaintiff asserts that he and others were subjected to “pornography without warning” and “forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts.”

“Forcing consumers to wait hours in hot, uncomfortable arenas and subjecting them to pornography without warning is demonstrative of Madonna’s flippant disrespect for her fans,” the suit stated, according to The Blast.

He’s suing Madonna for breach of written contract, negligent misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false advertising, negligence/negligent infliction of emotional distress and unfair competition.

The Independent has contacted the Lipeles Law Group for more information about the case.

The plaintiff is asking for a refund for his tickets and/or profits from the show. He’s also seeking a jury trial in the case.

Madonna was previously sued in New York earlier this year for starting a Brooklyn concert late.