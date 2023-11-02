Maine governor opens probe into missed chances to stop Lewiston shooting – updates
Maine officials released documents in the case revealing details about Robert Card and the Lewiston mass shooting
Maine Governor confirms Lewiston shooting suspect found dead
Maine Governor Janet Mills has announced the launch of a probe into the missed chances to stop the Lewiston mass shooting, after it emerged that police were warned multiple times about the gunman’s concerning and threatening behaviour prior to the massacre.
“This – the complete facts and circumstances, including any failures – must be brought to light and known by all. The families of the victims, those who were injured, those who are recovering, and the people of Maine and the nation deserve nothing less,” she said in a statement.
Authorities said Robert Card’s “concerned” family had alerted the local sheriff about his mental health – and that they were concerned he had access to firearms – in May this year. The Maine National Guard asked local police in September to check on the US Army reservist amid concerns he would “snap and commit a mass shooting”, according to CNN.
Newly-released court documents also revealed that the gunman who killed 18 and wounded 13 believed locals were spreading conspiracies about him.
Witnesses told police Card believed people were calling him a “paedophile” at the bowling alley and the bar where he opened fire last week, the documents show.
Teenager arrested for threatening ‘Lewiston Part 2’
A teenager has been arrested for threatening to carry out “Lewiston Part 2”.
Michael Bowden, 18, posted a photo of himself on Snapchat holding a rifle and ammunition in the parking lot of a Walmart where he used to work, according to WABI.
He captioned the post: “Lewiston Part 2.”
Mr Bowden was arrestedat his home in Etna, Maine, and charged with domestic violence terrorising and aggravated reckless conduct.
He was released on $10,000 bond.
Police said that the suspect was fired from Walmart back in 2021 and had made multiple trips to the store’s parking lot in recent days.
Maine shooting suspect’s possible motive revealed in new documents
Newly-released court documents have shone a light on the possible motive behind the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine – and the alleged gunman’s state of mind.
On Tuesday, Maine State Police and the Maine Department of Public Safety released a trove of affidavits, search warrants and other documents in the case, including harrowing witness accounts from suspect Robert Card’s son and brother as well as survivors of the massacre.
The documents reveal that witnesses told law enforcement officials that, in the run-up to the 25 October attacks, the US Army reservist believed that people at the Schemengees Bar & Grille and Just-In-Time bowling alley were spreading conspiracies online that he was a paedophile.
He also believed that the bar manager – one of the victims he killed in the shooting rampage – had once called him “gay”, witnesses said.
And he had also met his ex-girlfriend at the bar – an ex-girlfriend who had not long broken up with him.
Altogether, the new details reveal the 40-year-old’s ties to the bar and bowling alley, offering a glimpse into why he may have chosen to target the two locations in what marks Maine’s first major mass shooting.
Biden may visit Lewiston on Friday
President Joe Biden is said to be considering visiting Lewiston this week following last week’s mass shooting that left 18 victims dead and 13 wounded.
Governor Janet Mills said she has invited the president to visit this Friday.
“We’ve seen him appear in such circumstances and offer not only a helping hand, but a very sympathetic ear,” she said according to Maine Public.
“He’s a very comforting person and he’s able to offer that comfort and support to any families who wish to see him and meet with him.”
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not confirm whether or not Mr Biden will accept the invitaion.
“We are we are appreciative of the Governor of Maine inviting the president to to visit,” she said.
“As you know, when the president visits any state anywhere, there’s a lot of logistics that has to come into play. I don’t have anything to share on on a potential date, but certainly we are appreciative.
“And as you know, the Deputy Director of the Gun Prevention Office, Greg Jackson, as I mentioned, I believe yesterday, is on the ground providing support to the community.”
Maine mass shooter believed people were spreading ‘conspiracies’ that he was a paedophile
Newly-released court documents reveal that witnesses told law enforcement officials that, in the run-up to the 25 October attacks, the US Army Reservist believed that people at the Schemengees Bar & Grille and Just-In-Time bowling alley were spreading conspiracies online that he was a paedophile.
Back in May – five months before the mass shooting – Card’s family members contacted authorities about his concerning beliefs that there was a conspiracy involving people accusing him of being a paedophile, the new documents reveal.
According to an incident report, filed by a Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s deputy, Card’s teenage son told police that his father began saying that he believed people were talking about him when they were out in public.
The encounters, which he said began around January time, would involve people who “were not even close to them and that nothing was being said in his father’s direction”.
His son “came to the conclusion that Robert was likely hearing voices or starting to experience paranoia”, the deputy wrote.
The re-occurring theme of this paranoia, he said, was that Card said “claiming people were saying derogatory things about him, such as calling him a pedophile”.
This escalated over time with Card’s son revealing that during a visit to his father he grew “very angry” with him – and even accused his own son of saying things behind his back.
This account about Card’s concerning mental state being centred on fears of a paedophile conspiracy against him was echoed by a number of other witnesses, the documents show.
Card had texted his brother about taking legal action against the people he claimed were calling him a paedophile, his sibling told authorities.
Meanwhile a member of the Army Reserves unit said that Card had accused other soldiers of calling him a sex offender.
This incident in the military led the Army to send him for a mental health evaluation back in the summer.
Card went on to claim that four local businesses that he frequented – including the two targeted in the massacre – were broadcasting online the claims that he was a paedophile.
Over time, Card also believed that some family members were involved in the conspiracy, witnesses said.
On the ground: A Lewiston shooting victim ate the same meal at the same cafe each week. Now his friends are paying tribute
Beloved regular Ronald Morin, who came in most Saturdays at Dubois Cafe to entertain staff with his dad jokes as he ordered the same meal, wasn’t there.
But his friends were.
“They filled up this entire corner of the restaurant, and they all got something similar – so he would typically get a ham and Cooper cheese omelet, hash browns on the side, no toast typically, and bacon on the side,” waitress Alyssa Black told The Independent on Sunday. “Everyone came in yesterday, and they got pretty much his meal – the bacon on the side, no toast, no sides.”
Andrea Blanco and Sheila Flynn report from on the ground in Lewiston:
WATCH: Maine governor ignores questions from CNN reporter about shooter warning signs
Deputy calls Maine State Police ‘utter clowns’ for mass shooting response
An Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office deputy blasted the Maine State Police as “utter clowns” for its response to the mass shooting that quickly became the deadliest this year.
In a since-deleted scathing Facebook post, seen by Bangor Daily News before it was taken down, Sgt Jon Guay aired his grievances with the inner workings of the law enforcement operation, which at one point consisted of hundreds of officers on the hunt for suspected shooter Robert Card.
He criticised the handling of the manhunt by state police’s top brass, saying he wouldn’t hire the state police’s crimes unit to “manage the morning rush at Dunkin Donuts much less an investigation of this size,” he wrote.
Sgt Guay also claimed local and federal agencies were met with “radio silence” during the manhunt as Maine State Police took the lead on the case. “Any substantial lead or investigatory discovery was held close to the vest and the only way the rest of us found out was from leaks within,” the blistering post stated.
Four deaf friends, a bar manager and teen bowler: These are the Maine shooting victims
A bar manager, four deaf friends and a teenage bowler are among the 18 victims who were formally identified by police as victims of the Maine mass shooting.
The ages of those caught up in the violence ranged from 14 to 76 years old. Some who died reportedly put themselves in the line of fire to protect others.
Just before 7pm on Wednesday 25 October, the gunman entered Just In Time Recreation – a popular, family-friendly establishment– and opened fire on the innocent victims inside. Seven people including one female and six males died in the attack at the bowling alley, before the gunman moved on to his second target the Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant.
Late on Friday evening the body of 40-year-old Robert Card, the man sought in connection with the killings, was found.
Officials said that the US Army reservist and certified firearms instructor had recently made threats to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility and had reported mental health issues, including auditory hallucinations.
Here is a list of the victims as identified by police:
Gunman met ex-girlfriend at bar he targeted in mass shooting: new documents
Robert Card met his ex-girlfriend at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, according to witness accounts detailed in newly-released court documents.
Back on 25 October, the gunman first targeted the popular bowling alley just before 7pm on the evening of 25 October, killing seven people including a 14-year-old boy who was bowling with his father and their league.
Card then headed straight for the Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, opening fire there minutes later and killing another eight victims there. Three other victims died after being taken to a local hospital.
As well as the 18 victims killed, another 13 were injured in the attacks.
The shooting sparked a huge two-day manhunt to track down Card, before his body was found on Friday in a trailer at a Lisbon recycling plant where he used to work. He died by suicide, with officials confirming that he left a note behind in his home indicating his plans not to be found alive.
During the manhunt, witnesses told law enforcement that Card met his former girlfriend at Schemengees during a cornhole tournament.
The couple split in February, with Card appearing to unravel from there, the affidavit states.
He began wearing hearing aids, suffered significant weight loss and started saying “crazy things”, witnesses said.
Biden and first lady to visit Lewiston this week
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Lewiston to pay their respects to victims of the shootings, the White House has confirmed.
The Bidens were invited to the city by Maine governor Janet Mills earlier this week.
Biden and first lady to visit Lewiston in wake of mass shooting that killed 18
The president will meet with families, community members and first responders and pay respects to the victims of the ‘horrific attack’ in Maine last week