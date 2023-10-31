✕ Close Maine Governor confirms Lewiston shooting suspect found dead

As residents of Lewiston come together to mourn after a mass shooting left 18 people dead and 13 injured, reports are emerging that reveal the shooter was previously denied the purchase of a gun silencer and had been alerted to law enforcement weeks before the mass shooting.

The gunman, Robert Card, had attempted to buy a silence but was unable to after he voluntarily disclosed he had been admitted to a mental health institution on a federal form, the owner of the gun shop told ABC News.

The new report comes after claims that law enforcement agencies were alerted about some of the gunman’s alarming behaviour.

The Maine National Guard had asked local police in September to check on the US Army reservist amid concerns that he would “snap and commit a mass shooting”, according to CNN.

Investigations into the gunman’s history are underway. Meanwhile, thousands of Lewiston residents gathered for a vigil on Sunday night to honour the victims killed.

Residents told The Independent that they were coming together “to show these people that we love them and that they’re not alone” after a shelter-in-place order was lifted and the gunman was found dead.