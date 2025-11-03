Maine middle school principal under fire for dressing as ICE agent for Halloween

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A middle school principal in Maine dressed up as an ICE agent for Halloween has sparked a fight as members of the community express outrage.

At the same time, the Trump administration’s Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, has described the anger as “insane”.

An image of James Black, principal of Mt. Blue Middle School in the Farmington community, began circulating online on Halloween. The educator is wearing a cap with ICE written across it, an American flag-style gaiter, and a vest that reads “Police ICE.”

Advocacy and mutual aid organisation Project Relief Maine shared the photo on its Facebook page, encouraging community members to contact the superintendent’s office to express their concerns and take action. Some people in the comments call for Black to resign.

“For immigrant students who already live in fear of ICE, this isn’t funny. It’s terrifying. Deportation isn’t a costume. It’s not a joke. It’s trauma ... imagine being a child walking into class and seeing your principal treat your family’s pain like entertainment,” the post stated.

“Millions of immigrants live with fear every single day in this country. They shouldn’t have to face that fear in their own schools too.”

In a statement to The Independent, McLaughlin said the public anger was out of proportion.

"This is insane. Since when is it controversial to dress up as a law enforcement officer for Halloween? Calls for this principal's firing because he dressed up as a law enforcement officer for Halloween reveal the true derangement of those who oppose ICE law enforcement,” she said.

"To most Americans our brave ICE law enforcement are heroes. These officers put their lives on the line every day to arrest the worst of the worst including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists. They should be celebrated and revered.

“I know the media might find it hard to believe but many people admire our law enforcement--its why ICE received more than 175,000 applications from patriotic Americans who want to help make America safe again."

open image in gallery Principal of Mt Blue Middle School James Black has come under fire after dressing up as an ICE agent for Halloween ( Mt. Blue Middle School )

Superintendent Christian Elkington of the Mt. Blue Regional School Unit told Boston.com in a statement on Sunday that the district was aware of the situation involving a school employee.

“I have received several communications from staff members and others with concerns and/or questions about the matter. As we understand it, this situation occurred off RSU #9 grounds and was not connected to any RSU 9 activities,” Elkington said.

“The district is responding to this situation in a manner consistent with our internal practices and procedures. We are also complying with our legal obligation to maintain the confidentiality of our employees.”

The Independent has contacted Mt. Blue Regional School Unit, ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Black was hired as principal in 2017 after Regional School Unit 9 directors voted unanimously to accept the Administrator Evaluation Committee’s recommendation to hire him for the role. His annual pay in 2017 was $87,500 USD.

Previously, Black was the assistant principal and athletic director at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay, Maine. He has also served on the RSU 9 board of directors.

The Sun Journal, a Maine newspaper, reported that he was also a businessman who served as both dean of students/athletic director at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Township.

Before this role, Black taught social studies for 10 years at Skowhegan Area High School.