Watch live: Maine police hold press conference after shooting suspect found dead

Robert Card, the suspected gunman in the Maine mass shooting in which 18 people were murdered has been found dead in woods, according to reports.

Card was the subject of an intense manhunt after the shocking violence in the city of Lewiston, Maine, and his death was confirmed by law enforcement on Friday night.

He is believed to have been found area near a recycling facility where he had been recently fired from, reported CNN.

The dramatic development came the day after a dramatic raid was executed on Mr Card’s home in Bowdoin on Thursday night, with Maine police and FBI agents heard shouting “FBI! Open the door!”

Law enforcement officials said that Mr Card had recently made threats to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility in Saco and had reported mental health issues including hearing voices.

He spent two weeks in a mental health facility this summer.

