FBI conduct major search at Maine shooting suspect Robert Card’s home

The FBI conducted a major search at the home of the Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card, as the police manhunt passed the 24 hour mark.

A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson previously told CNN that law enforcement is “not positive Robert Card is in this house,” and that police were “simply doing our due diligence.”

Police have been looking for the 40-year-old US Army reservist in conncection with two separate shootings that took place on Wednesday evening in nearby Lewiston – which left 18 people dead and 13 others injured.

On Thursday afternoon local time multiple police vehicles were seen in the vicinity of Card’s home in nearby Bowdoin, with Maine Police saying they were executing “several search warrants”. News crews at the scene reported hearing law enforcement shouting phrases like “Come out with your hands up”.

However, it was later revealed that these were routine and authorities eventually said they did not think Card was at the scene.

“The announcements being heard over a loud speaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved,” a statement read.

On Thursday afternoon local time multiple police vehicles were seen in the vicinity of Card’s home in Bowdoin ( (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images))

CNN also reported a series of loud bangs in the area. There was speculation that the noise could have been flash bangs used by police in stand-offs with armed suspects. Shortly after, a video emerged of law enforcement outside a property with a loudhailer heard to announce: “FBI! Open the door!”

But around 8.45pm local time tactical police vehicles were pictured moving in convoy away from the property.

On Wednesday night, a gunman opened fire in the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and then the Schemengees Bar & Grille at around 7pm, with terrifying surveillance footage grabs showing the shooter armed with a rifle.

An intensive manhunt for Card began and he was formally identified as the suspect in the now active homicide investigation during a press conference on Thursday morning. Residents across Maine have been sheltered in place since Wednesday night.

The attacks were roundly condemned by politicians and gun safety advocacy groups.

“This heinous attack, which has robbed the lives of at least 18 Mainers and injured so many more, the worst mass shooting that the state of Maine has ever experienced — and could ever imagine,” said Maine Senator Susan Collins said at a news conference on Thursday evening.

President Joe Biden ordered all US flags to be flown at half-mast, writing online: “Once again, our nation mourns after another senseless and tragic mass shooting. Today, Jill and I pray for the Americans in Maine who’ve lost their lives, those in critical care, and the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief.”

Republican US Senator Susan Collins addresses shooting in Maine (WGME)

Republican frontrunner and former president Donald Trump made a short statement on Truth Social saying, “A terrible situation going on in Maine. At least 22 dead. It just seems to never end for the USA!”

Meanwhile, Mr Card’s sister-in-law, Karen Card told The Daily Beast that he had been struggling with “an acute episode of mental health”.