Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch: Maine officials hold press conference as manhunt continues

Billal Rahman
Friday 27 October 2023 21:49
Comments

Watch live as Maine officials hold a press conference as the manhunt for shooting suspect Robert Card continues.

The search has entered its third day after police raided his home in Bowdoin on Thursday evening.

Mr Card is wanted on suspicion of murdering 18 victims and wounding 13 others in mass shootings across two locations on Wednesday night.

The gunman first targeted the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and then the Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston before going on the run.

The suspect left behind a mystery note after he allegedly went on a killing spree at the bowling alley and bar.

Officials confirmed at a press conference on Friday, 27 October, that a note had been recovered after the attack, but did not reveal the contents.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in