Watch: Maine officials hold press conference as manhunt continues

Watch live as Maine officials hold a press conference as the manhunt for shooting suspect Robert Card continues.

The search has entered its third day after police raided his home in Bowdoin on Thursday evening.

Mr Card is wanted on suspicion of murdering 18 victims and wounding 13 others in mass shootings across two locations on Wednesday night.

The gunman first targeted the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and then the Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston before going on the run.

The suspect left behind a mystery note after he allegedly went on a killing spree at the bowling alley and bar.

Officials confirmed at a press conference on Friday, 27 October, that a note had been recovered after the attack, but did not reveal the contents.