✕ Close Maine Governor confirms Lewiston shooting suspect found dead

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Maine Governor Janet Mills has announced the launch of a probe into the missed chances to stop the Lewiston mass shooting, after it emerged that police were warned multiple times about the gunman’s concerning and threatening behaviour prior to the massacre.

“This – the complete facts and circumstances, including any failures – must be brought to light and known by all. The families of the victims, those who were injured, those who are recovering, and the people of Maine and the nation deserve nothing less,” she said in a statement.

Authorities said Robert Card’s “concerned” family had alerted the local sheriff about his mental health – and that they were concerned he had access to firearms – in May this year. The Maine National Guard asked local police in September to check on the US Army reservist amid concerns he would “snap and commit a mass shooting”, according to CNN.

Newly-released court documents also revealed that the gunman who killed 18 and wounded 13 believed locals were spreading conspiracies about him.

Witnesses told police Card believed people were calling him a “paedophile” at the bowling alley and the bar where he opened fire last week, the documents show.