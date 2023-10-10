Man dies after car plunges off cliff in Malibu after colliding with two poles

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died after his car plummeted off a cliff in Malibu, California, on Monday.

The vehicle was heading northbound at around 12.20am on Malibu Canyon Road, just a mile north of the Pacific Coast Highway, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department told The Independent that the man had crashed into “two communication poles” before he plunged off the cliff.

Lieutenant Adam Zeko from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the man’s vehicle also had rolled over before it hit the poles, according to the Daily Mail.

It is currently unclear what caused the vehicle to roll or how far down the cliff it went before it hit the ground.

After the fatal incident, a major road that connects Calabasas and Malibu was closed for an unconfirmed amount of time.

The victim, who has not been named yet by police, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The car is the only vehicle currently thought to have been involved in the crash and no other injuries have been reported.

The police said they are continuing to investigate the incident, but there is no further information at this time.

Police said the man collided with two communication poles (Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“If you were a witness to this accident or have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808 and speak with our Traffic Investigations Office. (Report Reference #23-05322-1015),” the police department said in a statement to The Independent.

The Malibu Canyon Road handles around 4,600 cars per hour in peak times, according to the City of Malibu.

The City of Malibu also said that during the past 10 years, there have been more than 4,000 traffic collisions in the area.

A huge rockslide in March this year forced the Malibu Canyon Road to be shut down for several hours after the hillside collapsed. Luckily, no injuries were reported.