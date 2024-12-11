Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Franklin Fire continues to spread through Malibu, California, so far burning over 3,000 acres and causing celebrities to flee from their mansions.

The fire, which broke out on Monday near Malibu Canyon Road has led to evacuations of about 20,000 residents, including celebrities such as Dick Van Dyke and Cher.

With strong Santa Ana winds fueling the blaze, firefighters are battling extreme conditions.

As of Wednesday morning night, the fire was still 0 per cent contained, with dangerous conditions expected to continue throughout the day.

Emergency responders, including over 1,500 firefighters, have so far been deployed to the scene, using both ground and aerial strategies to control the flames.

The fire’s erratic behaviour, driven by gusts of up to 40mph, has challenged containment efforts.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the region, with meteorologists predicting that critical fire conditions will persist through Wednesday. Low humidity adds to the risk of flare-ups or new fires, though wind speeds are expected to drop below 20mph by Wednesday afternoon.

Real time maps from California Fire Department show how the blaze has spread to over 3,000 acres of land – an area twice the size of Central Park.

open image in gallery Real time map shows the extent of Franklin fire in Malibu ( California fire department )

Pepperdine University, located near the fire’s origin, implemented a shelter-in-place protocol for its 3,000 students as flames approached the campus. Students were evacuated to safer areas on-site, including the library, as smoke and embers filled the air.

“It felt super apocalyptic,” said junior Abigail Ballhagen. While parts of the campus were singed, university officials confirmed no major damage, though classes and final exams were canceled as a precaution.

Evacuations extended to Malibu Canyon and parts of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), which was partially closed to traffic. Residents in affected areas scrambled to leave as smoke blanketed neighborhoods and ash rained down.

Power outages compounded the situation, leaving thousands without electricity during evacuation efforts Monday night.

open image in gallery Map shows fire weather risk on Wednesday and Thursday ( NWS )

The fire briefly threatened the historic Malibu Pier before firefighters secured the area. Serra Retreat, home to several celebrities, is among the neighborhoods under threat.

Actor Dick Van Dyke evacuated from the area but shared on social media that his cat, Bobo, escaped during the chaos.

“We’re praying he’ll be ok,” Van Dyke wrote, adding that he hopes the community will recover from these “terrible fires.”

The fire is one of several burning in California this season, with a total of 7,909 wildfires burning a cumulative 1,047,576 acres in 2024 so far.

At its peak, the Franklin Fire burned so intensely that it altered wind patterns, pushing the flames into previously unaffected areas.

Looking ahead, forecasters predict a gradual shift in weather patterns that may aid firefighting efforts.

By Thursday, higher humidity and ocean breezes are expected to lower the risks of fire. Light rain is even possible later in the week, offering a glimmer of hope for exhausted firefighters and displaced residents.