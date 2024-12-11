Franklin fire in Malibu explodes over 3,000 acres as Dick Van Dyke and Cher evacuated from their homes: Live
A smoke advisory was issued for the thousands of Los Angeles County residents affected by the wildfire
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A fast-moving wildfire has scorched over 3,000 acres in Malibu, forcing 20,000 residents to flee as flames advanced on homes, horse farms, and Pepperdine University.
The Franklin Fire, yet another late-year wildfire fanned by fierce Santa Ana winds, has left a trail of destruction as officials confirmed seven structures destroyed and eight damaged.
Evacuations have displaced thousands of residents, including celebrities such as Dick Van Dyke and Cher.
Malibu mayor Doug Stewart called it a “traumatic 20 hours” for the city, as emergency operations relocated to Calabasas after the city hall was threatened.
"It burns, it grows back, and we're resilient," Mr Stewart said.
More than 1,500 firefighters are battling the blaze with many roads closed and others under security patrols.
At Pepperdine University, 3,000 students sheltered in place as smoke and embers engulfed the campus. “Ash was everywhere, embers were everywhere,” said a student, Bethany Kronlund.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meteorologists warned that even though the strongest winds have passed the danger remained on Wednesday, especially in the hilly areas.
Video: Fire seen from inside the Payson Library at Pepperdine University
'Super apocalyptic': Students describe evacuating university amid wildfires
As the Franklin Fire tore through Malibu late on Monday, 3,000 Pepperdine University students sheltered in place on campus, bracing for smoke and embers that filled the air.
Abigail Ballhagen and Bethany Kronlund, juniors and co-resident assistants, described the experience as terrifying. They helped evacuate students from dorms to the school’s library while flames advanced nearby. “Ash was everywhere, embers were everywhere,” Ms Kronlund told AP.
Ms Ballhagen added: “It felt super apocalyptic.”
University spokesperson Michael Friel confirmed that while parts of the campus were “singed,” there was no major damage. Classes and final exams were cancelled on Tuesday as the fire pushed past the school, sparing it from more severe impacts.
The wildfire, driven by Santa Ana winds, has scorched over 3,000 acres and continues to pose a threat to nearby areas.
Dick Van Dyke prays for escaped family cat as he evacuates amid Malibu wildfires
The actor Dick Van Dyke was among thousands forced to evacuate as the Franklin Fire ravaged Malibu, burning over 3,000 acres and leaving devastation in its wake.
The 98-year-old shared on Facebook that he and his wife, Arlene Silver, managed to leave their Serra Retreat home with most of their animals, but their beloved cat Bobo escaped during the chaos.
“We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires,” Van Dyke wrote, amid evacuations just days before his 99th birthday.
He later posted a video of Bobo, where the ginger cat is seen playing and scratching himself in a garden, adding, “Hoping Bobo is ok.”
The fast-moving wildfire, fuelled by strong Santa Ana winds, has placed much of Malibu under evacuation orders, displacing thousands of residents, including celebrities like Van Dyke and Cher.
Franklin fire grows to 3,000 acres
The Franklin Fire in Malibu has expanded overnight, scorching over 3,000 acres near Pepperdine University and forcing thousands to evacuate.
At a Tuesday news conference, officials confirmed that the fire has destroyed seven structures and damaged eight more, based on preliminary assessments. Firefighting and evacuation efforts are ongoing as crews work to contain the blaze.
In photos: Air tanker drops retardant as Franklin Fire burns in Malibu
Malibu wildfires mapped: Map shows how far the fire has spread
A real-time map provided by officials showed the perimeter and evacuation areas of the massive Franklin Fire.
Recap: Franklin fire tears through 2,800 acres in Malibu
The Franklin Fire in Malibu has scorched over 2,800 acres and destroyed at least seven structures as of Tuesday evening, Los Angeles county officials confirmed.
Aerial images show that seven structures were destroyed and eight others damaged, fire chief Anthony Marrone said, adding that a more accurate assessment will be conducted on Wednesday by damage inspection teams.
Over 1,500 firefighters are battling the blaze, while the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department is managing 32 operations, including evacuations, road closures, and security patrols in the area.
“Fire can be extremely unpredictable, and we highly encourage residents in the fire areas to be prepared, have a plan, and heed our evacuation warnings and orders,” said Cpt Jennifer Seetoo.
Around 20,000 residents are currently under evacuation orders or warnings due to the wildfire.
Malibu man recalls his family waking up to an ‘inferno’
A Malibu man is recalling the moment his family woke up to the swiftly-approaching flames of California’s Franklin Fire.
“My son’s got a little bit of shellshock, he’s definitely feeling a little anxious,” Nick Smyth, 43, told The Associated Press. Smyth lives on a farm in the Serra Retreat community with his wife and two children. “They woke up to an inferno outside their bedroom.”
His wife had packed getaway bags before they went to sleep on Monday and were awakened by a neighbor shouting a few hours later.
They evacuated the area and went to a friend’s house outside of Malibu. He believes their home is safe.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments