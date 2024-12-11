Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Franklin fire in Malibu explodes over 3,000 acres as Dick Van Dyke and Cher evacuated from their homes: Live

A smoke advisory was issued for the thousands of Los Angeles County residents affected by the wildfire

Julia Musto,Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 11 December 2024 07:30 GMT
Footage shows strong winds in fast-moving Malibu wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire has scorched over 3,000 acres in Malibu, forcing 20,000 residents to flee as flames advanced on homes, horse farms, and Pepperdine University.

The Franklin Fire, yet another late-year wildfire fanned by fierce Santa Ana winds, has left a trail of destruction as officials confirmed seven structures destroyed and eight damaged.

Evacuations have displaced thousands of residents, including celebrities such as Dick Van Dyke and Cher.

Malibu mayor Doug Stewart called it a “traumatic 20 hours” for the city, as emergency operations relocated to Calabasas after the city hall was threatened.

"It burns, it grows back, and we're resilient," Mr Stewart said.

More than 1,500 firefighters are battling the blaze with many roads closed and others under security patrols.

At Pepperdine University, 3,000 students sheltered in place as smoke and embers engulfed the campus. “Ash was everywhere, embers were everywhere,” said a student, Bethany Kronlund.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meteorologists warned that even though the strongest winds have passed the danger remained on Wednesday, especially in the hilly areas.

Photos: Firefighters work as the Franklin Fire burns on

Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, California
Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, California (AP)
Firefighters work as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, California
Firefighters work as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, California (Getty Images)
A firefighter sprays water as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, California
A firefighter sprays water as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, California (Getty Images)
Stuti Mishra11 December 2024 07:30

Video: Fire seen from inside the Payson Library at Pepperdine University

Stuti Mishra11 December 2024 07:00

'Super apocalyptic': Students describe evacuating university amid wildfires

As the Franklin Fire tore through Malibu late on Monday, 3,000 Pepperdine University students sheltered in place on campus, bracing for smoke and embers that filled the air.

Abigail Ballhagen and Bethany Kronlund, juniors and co-resident assistants, described the experience as terrifying. They helped evacuate students from dorms to the school’s library while flames advanced nearby. “Ash was everywhere, embers were everywhere,” Ms Kronlund told AP.

Ms Ballhagen added: “It felt super apocalyptic.”

University spokesperson Michael Friel confirmed that while parts of the campus were “singed,” there was no major damage. Classes and final exams were cancelled on Tuesday as the fire pushed past the school, sparing it from more severe impacts.

The wildfire, driven by Santa Ana winds, has scorched over 3,000 acres and continues to pose a threat to nearby areas.

Students evacuate from Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, California
Students evacuate from Pepperdine University as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, California (AP)
Stuti Mishra11 December 2024 06:36

Video: Satellite video shows smoke from Franklin fire

Stuti Mishra11 December 2024 06:05

Dick Van Dyke prays for escaped family cat as he evacuates amid Malibu wildfires

The actor Dick Van Dyke was among thousands forced to evacuate as the Franklin Fire ravaged Malibu, burning over 3,000 acres and leaving devastation in its wake.

The 98-year-old shared on Facebook that he and his wife, Arlene Silver, managed to leave their Serra Retreat home with most of their animals, but their beloved cat Bobo escaped during the chaos.

“We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires,” Van Dyke wrote, amid evacuations just days before his 99th birthday.

He later posted a video of Bobo, where the ginger cat is seen playing and scratching himself in a garden, adding, “Hoping Bobo is ok.”

The fast-moving wildfire, fuelled by strong Santa Ana winds, has placed much of Malibu under evacuation orders, displacing thousands of residents, including celebrities like Van Dyke and Cher.

Stuti Mishra11 December 2024 05:36

Franklin fire grows to 3,000 acres

The Franklin Fire in Malibu has expanded overnight, scorching over 3,000 acres near Pepperdine University and forcing thousands to evacuate.

At a Tuesday news conference, officials confirmed that the fire has destroyed seven structures and damaged eight more, based on preliminary assessments. Firefighting and evacuation efforts are ongoing as crews work to contain the blaze.

A car drives past flames from the Franklin Fire at Pepperdine University in Malibu
A car drives past flames from the Franklin Fire at Pepperdine University in Malibu (AP)
Stuti Mishra11 December 2024 05:00

In photos: Air tanker drops retardant as Franklin Fire burns in Malibu

An air tanker drops retardant as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Californi
An air tanker drops retardant as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Californi (REUTERS)
A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Franklin Fire continues to burn
A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Franklin Fire continues to burn (Getty Images)
A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Franklin Fire continues to burn
A firefighting helicopter drops water as the Franklin Fire continues to burn (Getty Images)
Stuti Mishra11 December 2024 04:46

Malibu wildfires mapped: Map shows how far the fire has spread

A real-time map provided by officials showed the perimeter and evacuation areas of the massive Franklin Fire.

Real time map shows the extent of Franklin fire in Malibu
Real time map shows the extent of Franklin fire in Malibu (California fire department )
Stuti Mishra11 December 2024 04:26

Recap: Franklin fire tears through 2,800 acres in Malibu

The Franklin Fire in Malibu has scorched over 2,800 acres and destroyed at least seven structures as of Tuesday evening, Los Angeles county officials confirmed.

Aerial images show that seven structures were destroyed and eight others damaged, fire chief Anthony Marrone said, adding that a more accurate assessment will be conducted on Wednesday by damage inspection teams.

Over 1,500 firefighters are battling the blaze, while the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department is managing 32 operations, including evacuations, road closures, and security patrols in the area.

“Fire can be extremely unpredictable, and we highly encourage residents in the fire areas to be prepared, have a plan, and heed our evacuation warnings and orders,” said Cpt Jennifer Seetoo.

Around 20,000 residents are currently under evacuation orders or warnings due to the wildfire.

The Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, California
The Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, California (AP)
Stuti Mishra11 December 2024 04:10

Malibu man recalls his family waking up to an ‘inferno’

A Malibu man is recalling the moment his family woke up to the swiftly-approaching flames of California’s Franklin Fire.

“My son’s got a little bit of shellshock, he’s definitely feeling a little anxious,” Nick Smyth, 43, told The Associated Press. Smyth lives on a farm in the Serra Retreat community with his wife and two children. “They woke up to an inferno outside their bedroom.”

His wife had packed getaway bags before they went to sleep on Monday and were awakened by a neighbor shouting a few hours later.

They evacuated the area and went to a friend’s house outside of Malibu. He believes their home is safe.

Julia Musto11 December 2024 00:30

