Wildfires engulf homes in Southern California as thousands ordered to evacuate

Wildfires have engulfed and destroyed dozens of homes in South Carolina with thousands of residents ordered to evacuate.

More than 10,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in and around Camarillo as forecasters warned of the potential for “extreme and life-threatening” blazes on Wednesday (6 November).

The erratic winds and limited visibility have also grounded fixed-wing aircraft.

Meanwhile, another fire burned near multimillion-dollar properties along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The National Weather Service has amended its red flag warning for increased fire danger with a rare “particularly dangerous situation” label.