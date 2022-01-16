Malik Faisal Akram named as British citizen shot dead after taking hostages in Texas

A man who was shot dead after taking hostages at a US synagogue has been identified as British national Malik Faisal Akram.

Akram, a 44-year-old from Blackburn in Lancashire, was killed in an hours-long stand-off with police officers at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.

All four hostages were unharmed.

Today, the Foreign Office confirmed the man was British.

The Metropolitan Police said counter-terror officers were in contact with US authorities and colleagues from the FBI.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss tweeted: “My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas. We condemn this act of terrorism and anti-semitism.

“We stand with US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those who spread hate.”

More follows