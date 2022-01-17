Liveupdated1642432363

Texas synagogue siege - latest: Malik Faisal Akram’s motive for hostage crisis targeted by investigators

Follow live updates on the hostage crisis at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas

Megan Sheets
Monday 17 January 2022 15:12
Texas synagogue hostages escape gunman

A multinational investigation is underway after a British man allegedly held four people hostage for 10 hours at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday.

The hostage-taker, identified by authorities as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram from Lancashire in the UK, held the worshippers at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, outside Fort Worth. A Facebook livestream of the Shabbat service was left running at first, and remote viewers heard him speaking to police.

After hours of tense negotiations with a hostage rescue teams, Akram was shot and killed in a reported firefight with authorities.

Many details about the attack have yet to become clear as an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies in the US and UK remains ongoing.

The FBI has said it is working to determine Akram’s motive, adding that the bureau believed the man was “singularly focused on one issue” and that it was “not specifically related to the Jewish community”.

Intrigue around the case grew on Sunday as two teenagers from Manchester were apprehended for questioning in connection with the attack.

Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of the hostage crisis that unfolded at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national from Blackburn in Lancashire. His motive has yet to become clear as a multinational investigation remains ongoing.

Follow along for the latest updates on the case.

Megan Sheets17 January 2022 15:12

