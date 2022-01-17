FBI under fire for claiming Texas synagogue attack wasn’t related to anti-Semitism
FBI claims attacker was focused on issue not directly connected to the Jewish community
Suspect dead and hostages released from stand-off at synagogue in Texas
The FBI has come under fire for claiming the Texas synagogue attack was “not specifically related to the Jewish community”.
The statement came from FBI Special Agent Matt DeSarno after a day-long siege at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, ended in gunfire Saturday night with all four hostages released unharmed and the suspect dead.
Speaking to the media, Special Agent DeSarno said the hostage-taker, now identified as British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community, and there was no immediate indication that the man was part of any broader plan. “But we’re continuing to work to find motive,” he added.
Akram is said to have demanded the release of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted in the US in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison after being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier for trying to kill an American army captain.
Slamming the FBI for the statement, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said in a series of tweets: “It is very disturbing to hear from the FBI they do not believe the hostage taker’s demands had anything to do with the Jewish faith.”
“Apparently the FBI believes the hostage-taker randomly selected a synagogue to demand the release of al-Qaeda operative and facilitator Aafia Siddiqui.
“I hope the FBI will reconsider the statement because it is well known that at her trial Siddiqui, also known as ‘Lady al-Qaeda,’ was a raging anti-Semite who demanded that jurors be genetically tested for Jewish blood,” he said.
“This statement by the FBI seems ill-conceived and ill-timed. I look forward to further explanation from the FBI,” added Mr Graham.
“Just a coincidence that he targeted a house of worship used by this one particular religious minority, a coincidence that seems to happen an awful lot throughout history,” wrote The Economist’s middle east correspondent Gregg Carlstrom.
“Oh good I’m so glad to hear that a man who held four hostages in a synagogue for eleven hours after taking them during Shabbat services didn’t do it for any specific reason and this string of events was just a coincidence and not antisemitic at all. What a relief,” slammed Jerusalem Post reporter Shira Silkoff.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.