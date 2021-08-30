Man accosts NBC News correspondent live on air during Hurricane Ida report

NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster had to brave more than high winds during a report on Hurricane Ida, as he was accosted by an angry man while live on air.

Mr Brewster was reporting on the aftermath of Hurricane Ida live from Gulfport, Mississippi, when a white pick-up truck haphazardly pulled up in the background.

A man leapt out and came running towards the camera, shouting furiously, although his words were not clearly recorded.

Mr Brewster calmly turned his back to the coastline saying: “I’m going to turn this way because you know, we deal with some people every once in while” and carried on his report.

Off-screen, the man could be heard continuing to shout, and eventually Mr Brewster said he was going to have to “toss it back” to the studio because of the disruption.

Just as the camera cut away, the man appeared to lunge at Mr Brewster. In the studio, anchor Craig Melvin looked concerned for his colleague.

Mr Melvin said: “We’re gonna check in with Shaq Brewster out there just to make sure all is well. There’s a lot of crazy out there.”

Moments later he assured viewers that although Mr Brewster had been disrupted by a “wacky guy”, he was fine. “Shaq, he’s OK,” he said.

Mr Melvin later tweeted about the incident: posting: “This is beyond unacceptable and disgusting. @shaqbrewster was trying to do his job on a beach in Gulfport, MS. Shaq is ok. This guy who nearly attacked him clearly is not.”

Mr Brewster also later posted on Twitter: “Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good!”