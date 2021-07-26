A man who was attempting to cross the water from Miami to New York in a floating hamster wheel has washed ashore before completing his mission.

Authorities were called to a beach near Miami, after locals reported seeing the vessel wash up on the sand, reports Fox News 35 .

Reza Baluchi, 49, from Florida, was found safe inside and uninjured.

Mr Baluchi told officers from Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that he was using the contraption to try to “run” across the waves from Florida to New York to raise money for charity.

In a statement posted on Facebook , the FSCO said: “The occupant advised he left the St. Augustine area yesterday to head to New York, but came across some complications that brought him back to shore. The US Coast Guard was contacted and arrived on scene to take over the case and ensure the vessel/ occupant are USCG compliant for their safety moving forward.”

The vessel, which Mr Baluchi calls a “bubble” is made up of a metal drum with buoyant wheels on each side.

“My goal is not only to raise money for homeless people, but raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department,” Mr Baluchi told Fox News 35.

“They are in public service, they do it for safety and they help other people.” he added.

Mr Baluchi has embarked on similar voyages before. He had to be rescued during an attempt to travel from Florida to Bermuda in 2014, and again in 2016, off the coast of Jupiter, Florida.

Mr Baluchi’s friend, Gina Laspina, told the channel that he carries a GPS with him so family and friends can see where he is, and brings enough food and water to “survive anywhere for days and weeks.”

But though his latest stunt failed, Mr Baluchi said: “I’ll never give up my dream.”

“They stop me four or five times,” he told Fox News 35, “but I never give up.”