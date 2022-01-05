Man rescues puppy thrown at him in attack: ‘She threw him into a better life’
Unwanted animal was adopted by rapper and TikTok user Glo Mula following viral encounter with former owner
Tiktoker goes viral by smashing eggs on friend
A rapper who went viral on TikTok last year after he filmed himself having a puppy thrown at him by a white woman has revealed that he adopted the unwanted pet.
Glo Mula, who is known as @mulaflare on TikTok, shared a video of himself and his pet last week in which he asked his TikTok followers: “Remember [this] crackhead [that] threw a dog at me?”
The dog was shown happily playing and obeying in the TikTok, and many users left comments including “She threw the dog into a better life” and “Dude I love this so much, the life the dog deserved”.
Mula wrote in a video caption that it had “already been a year” since his October 2020 encounter with an unidentified white woman, who appeared to approach him, issuing slurs.
The video ends with her launching the dog towards the rapper, who afterwards adopted the animal. It remains unclear what happened to the woman, however.
His latest video featuring the dog has been seen more than 10 million times, and he said that his dog was “better than ever. Trained N everything”
Mula said in an interview with the podcast No Jumper last October that he had been waiting in his car when the woman approached him and “started banning my [car] hood”.
He said he then pulled his phone out and she slapped his car window, while shouting. It ended with the dog being thrown on the ground, in footage that was widely condemned by social media users.
