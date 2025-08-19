Firefighters forced to cut open child’s playground slide to release middle-aged man stuck inside
The man was found ‘feet and head first’ inside the slide, according to the local fire department
A crew of Connecticut firefighters was forced to cut open a children’s playground slide to release a middle-aged man stuck inside.
It was an interesting Saturday afternoon for the Town of Vernon Fire Department. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, firefighters and other emergency responders were called to a local elementary school where a 40-year-old man got stuck in a twisty tube slide.
The man was found “feet and head first” in the middle of the slide, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
To get the man out of a slippery, or rather not slippery enough, situation, the fire department had to call for additional manpower and equipment.
“EMS personnel provided oxygen to the patient who was in extreme discomfort and the hot temperatures were of concern as well,” the fire department said.
To help cool down the inside the slide emergency personnel set up ventilation.
Firefighters were able to take apart the slide and free the man within 30 minutes.
The fire department made sure to document the incident, snapping a photo of the man in a fetal position inside the slide, before pulling him out.
He was evaluated by medical professionals at the playground but refused to go to the hospital for treatment.
“While this is a unique call for service for the fire department, the professionalism shown on scene was exemplary,” the fire department said.
It’s unclear why the man went down the slide in the first place or how he got himself into the situation.
The Independent has reached out to the fire department for more details.
Facebook users couldn’t help but make light of the situation.
One person commented on the fire department’s post: “The firefighters were not gunna let that one slide.”
“He's going to wish they left him there. How do you live that down?” another said.
A third wrote: “So curious how he ended up feet and head first…”
