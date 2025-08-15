Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Parts of Manhattan covered in black smoke after apartment fire leads to massive emergency response

Three NYC firefighters sustained slight injuries Friday while containing a roof fire at a seven-story Upper East Side apartment building

Erin Keller
Friday 15 August 2025 17:27 BST
Comments
FDNY members are working to put out a three-alarm fire at 305 East 95th Street in Manhattan
FDNY members are working to put out a three-alarm fire at 305 East 95th Street in Manhattan (FDNY)

Three New York City firefighters sustained minor injuries Friday while working to contain a fire on the roof of a seven-story apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The three-alarm fire broke out around 10 a.m. on Friday at 305 East 95th Street, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief James Canty said in a news conference around noon.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found flames on the roof spreading to the three top-floor penthouses and the ceiling area. About 40 units and 170 personnel, including EMS, responded, Canty said.

Fire crews quickly contained the blaze, which started on the roof, to the original building, preventing its spread.

FDNY members are working to put out a three-alarm fire at 305 East 95th Street in Manhattan
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Earlier Friday, officials said residents should expect smoke and traffic delays in the area. They should also avoid the smoke and close any windows.

