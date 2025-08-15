Parts of Manhattan covered in black smoke after apartment fire leads to massive emergency response
Three NYC firefighters sustained slight injuries Friday while containing a roof fire at a seven-story Upper East Side apartment building
Three New York City firefighters sustained minor injuries Friday while working to contain a fire on the roof of a seven-story apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
The three-alarm fire broke out around 10 a.m. on Friday at 305 East 95th Street, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief James Canty said in a news conference around noon.
Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found flames on the roof spreading to the three top-floor penthouses and the ceiling area. About 40 units and 170 personnel, including EMS, responded, Canty said.
Fire crews quickly contained the blaze, which started on the roof, to the original building, preventing its spread.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Earlier Friday, officials said residents should expect smoke and traffic delays in the area. They should also avoid the smoke and close any windows.
