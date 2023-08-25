Massive fire erupts after ‘chemical leak’ at Marathon Refinery outside New Orleans

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A massive fire erupted following a chemical leak at a Marathon Petroleum refinery in Louisiana.

Marathon personnel and fire authorities responded to the scene of the chemical spill and fire in St John the Baptist Parishon on Friday.

Individuals who reside within a two-mile radius of the refinery have been ordered to evacuate.

The fire and spill have been contained within the refinery’s property and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.