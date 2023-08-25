Massive fire erupts after ‘chemical leak’ at Marathon Refinery outside New Orleans
No injuries have been reported
A massive fire erupted following a chemical leak at a Marathon Petroleum refinery in Louisiana.
Marathon personnel and fire authorities responded to the scene of the chemical spill and fire in St John the Baptist Parishon on Friday.
Individuals who reside within a two-mile radius of the refinery have been ordered to evacuate.
The fire and spill have been contained within the refinery’s property and no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story ... check again for updates.
