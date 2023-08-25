Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Massive fire erupts after ‘chemical leak’ at Marathon Refinery outside New Orleans

No injuries have been reported

Andrea Blanco
Friday 25 August 2023 17:18
Comments
(WWLTV)

A massive fire erupted following a chemical leak at a Marathon Petroleum refinery in Louisiana.

Marathon personnel and fire authorities responded to the scene of the chemical spill and fire in St John the Baptist Parishon on Friday.

Individuals who reside within a two-mile radius of the refinery have been ordered to evacuate.

The fire and spill have been contained within the refinery’s property and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in