Eighteen-year-old Marine dies during training at California base

An 18-year-old Marine recruit died after collapsing during training at California’s Camp Pendleton, service officials have confirmed.

Pfc. Javier Pong “became unconscious and unresponsive” while training at the base near San Diego on 27 September and later died at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton.

Officials have not said why it took them 11 days to announce the marine’s death, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The newspaper says that military training deaths are normally announced within 24 hours and that the Marines have so far not commented on the nature of the training that was being performed.

Officials say that an investigation into the death is underway.

“We are greatly saddened by the untimely passing of Pfc. Javier Pong as he pursued his journey to become a United States Marine,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Morris, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

“We are committed to honouring his memory, supporting those with whom he served, and investigating the cause of his death to ensure we can safely transform civilians into Marines and retain the trust of the American people.”

Pfc Pong was originally from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and graduated from high school in May, according to his obituary.