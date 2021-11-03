The father of a Parkland school shooting victim says Marjorie Taylor Greene set her guards on him ahead of a Second Amendment hearing at the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

Fred Guttenberg said he tried to introduce himself to the firebrand Congresswoman when he was ordered to leave by her security detail.

“At the SC to deliver remarks on the 2A hearing taking place,” he wrote on Twitter.

“@mtgreenee there as well. I attempted to introduce myself and she would not talk and her security told me to leave. I did get out that I was from Parkland. Considering the way she treats others, she is a fraud.”

Mr Guttenberg’s daughter 14-year-old daughter was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

At the SC to deliver remarks on the 2A hearing taking place. @mtgreenee there as well. I attempted to introduce myself and she would not talk and her security told me to leave. I did get out that I was from Parkland. Considering the way she treats others, she is a fraud. pic.twitter.com/vDUvVrHFdV — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 3, 2021

Since then he has become a tireless advocate for greater gun safety in schools.

In 2019, Greene harassed Parkland school survivor and gun safety campaigner David Hogg as he walked around the Capitol.

On a video of the encounter, which surfaced in 2021, she can be heard asking a number of questions to the teenage activist about his appointment with senators while he keeps on walking, ignoring her.

In a separate interview about the incident, the Georgia lawmaker calling Mr Hogg an “idiot”.

“So he [David Hogg] is very trained, he’s like a dog, he’s completely trained,” Ms Greene can be heard saying in a now deleted video, which was first reported by NBC News.

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on Wednesday in a gun control case brought by an affiliate of the National Rifle Association.

The case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, is focused on a New York law concerning licenses to carry concealed handguns in public for self-defense.

Any change to the law by the conservative-leaning court could allow more guns to be carried on some of America’s busiest streets.