Gun control activist David Hogg – one of the survivors of the Parkland school shooting – has said that Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is unstable and should not have access to firearms.

Mr Hogg appeared on The Young Turks to discuss gun control in the US.

During his appearance, Mr Hogg said that he did not believe that "unstable" people should be able to access firearms like the AR-15 rifle. He included Ms Greene among them.

"I don't think somebody like Marjorie Taylor Green, who is clearly unstable, should have access to a weapon like an AR-15 - or any weapon," he said. "There's a long history of gun violence taking place on the House and Senate floor."

His comments come in the same week that Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another regular target of Ms Greene, called the Georgia Republican “deeply unwell”.

Mr Hogg has long been a target for harassment from conservative pundits and gun rights activists, but he has an especially strange history with Ms Greene.

Before becoming a congresswoman, Ms Greene showed support for conspiracy theories alleging that the Parkland shooting was a hoax meant to provide Democrats with an excuse for enacting strict gun control measures and firearms seizures.

There is zero evidence supporting the conspiracy theory and Democrats have never put forward legislation calling for a total seizure of firearms.

A recently resurfaced video also shows Ms Greene following Mr Hogg in Washington DC, where she harassed and berated him over his gun control activism.

“For me at this point, it’s no longer surprising since it’s happened so much,” Mr Hogg told The Daily Beast. “It’s just in that instance, she [Ms Greene] happened to get elected to Congress and be stupid enough, in my opinion, to post it on the internet, because trust me, there are easily 10 times more people like that that either recorded and never got elected to Congress or didn’t record it at all and just followed me and harassed me, tried to run me off the road, etcetera, absolutely crazy stuff.”

Prior to her election, Ms Greene showed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory alleging Democrats were cannibalistic paedophiles and that Donald Trump would eventually round them up and have them executed.

She also promoted a social media post calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be assassinated, which – coupled with her other bizarre beliefs and behaviours prior to her election – resulted in her being stripped of her congressional committee assignments.

The congresswoman has also made Ms Ocasio-Cortez a target for her harassment.

A video Ms Greene posted to social media showed her taunting Ms Ocasio-Cortez and her staff through a mail slot in the congresswoman's office door.

More recently, she accosted Ms Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chambers, harassing her for not accepting Ms Greene's offer to debate the Green New Deal.

Ms Pelosi said the incident could be grounds for a review by the House ethics committee.

Ms Greene denied yelling at Ms Ocasio-Cortez and claimed that filing an ethic violation over the incident would be child-like.

"No, she doesn't need to file ethics violations or whatever she's doing. That's reacting like a child. Adults are able to debate policy," Ms Greene said.

When the video of Ms Greene shouting through the mail slot re-emerged this week, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said: “This is a woman that's deeply unwell and clearly needs some help ... At this point, I think, the depth of that un-wellness has raised concerns for other members ... I'm concerned about her perceptions of reality."

Ms Greene also ran afoul of Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush, who moved her office away from Ms Greene's after the pair had a heated exchange in January over mask wearing in the Capitol.