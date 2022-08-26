Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marjorie Taylor Greene has told US President Joe Biden to “go to hell” after his White House called her-out for criticising his student debt relief plan.

In a tweet on Friday, the Republican member of Congress said “Go to hell Joe” alongside a video of Mr Biden speaking at a campaign event in Maryland, where he attacked “MAGA Republicans” such as Ms Greene.

His remarks came within hours of the White House Twitter account calling-out the Georgia Republican for criticising the Biden administration’s plan to relieve up to $10,000 of student debt.

The White House pointed-out in a tweet that the Republican had herself been relieved of $183,000 in federal loan forgiveness, according to public records, before criticising the Biden plan.

She had told Newsmax earlier that day: “For our government just to say, well OK, your debt is completely forgiven, obviously they have an agenda for that...They need votes in November so the timing is pure coincidence there as well. It’s completely unfair.”

Mr Biden, who was speaking in Maryland on Thursday for a Democrat fundraiser, said “America must choose” in November between going “forward or backward,” and delivered his toughest remarks yet on “MAGA” Republicanism.

“Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans have made their choice – to go backwards full of anger, violence, hate and division,” he argued, while adding that “MAGA Republicans “refuse to accept the will of the people”.

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of extreme MAGA philosophy...It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” said Mr Biden.

Responding to that criticism on Twitter on Friday, Ms Greene tweeted with a number of far right talking points and tidbits of misinformation and said: “I don’t respect you for leaving our border wide open allowing an invasion & deadly drugs in daily”.

She continued: “[and] arming the Taliban, wrecking our economy, killing our energy independence, & supporting killing the unborn & genital mutilation of children. Go to hell Joe.”

Mr Biden added in Maryland that he did have respect for Republicans not sympathetic to former US president Donald Trump’s election lies and cause and said: “I respect conservative Republicans. I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans”, in reference to Maryland’s Republican governor Larry Hogan.

Ms Greene has been the target of two swatting incidents this week after police were called to her address as part of a prank, with dispatchers told a person “came out as trans-gender and claimed they shot the family” at the address of Ms Greene, who has attacked LGBT+ people and policies.