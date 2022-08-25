Marjorie Taylor Greene claims her home was ‘swatted again’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was “swatted” a second time after police responded to an earlier “swatting” incident at her home early on Wednesday morning.

“Swatted again last night,” she announced on Twitter on 25 August.

“Swatting” typically involves a fake emergency call to 911 operators that dispatches heavily armed and armoured law enforcement teams as an extreme prank or form of harassment.

A police report from the Rome Police Department on Thursday reported that an online-generated call through a VPN to 911 said the person “came out as trans-gender and claimed they shot the family” at Ms Greene’s address.

Two officers then arrived at the congresswoman’s home.

The congresswoman – who recently filed congressional legislation to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth nationwide, following a wave of state-level legislation aimed at LGBT+ people and policies to ban such care for trans youth – had previously reported that her home was swatted after 1am on Wednesday.

The Rome Police Department later reported that officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was “shot multiple times at an address within the city limits.”

“When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” according to a statement from the department. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting’.”

A police report from the previous incident claimed that 911 operators later received a call from a person claiming responsibility, using a computer-generated voice, and claimed to be connected to the website Kiwi Farms, a far-right forum used for organised trolling and harassment campaigns and to reveal personal and private information for doxxing threats against LGBT+ people, among others.

The caller also provided police with a username, which belonged to a website’s administor, which they claimed belonged to them, suggesting that the caller’s alleged motives and identity may have been fabricated, according to The Daily Dot, which first obtained a copy of the police report.

Kiwi Farms has recently come under mainstream scrutiny following a targeted harassment campaign against a prominent transgender activist and Twitch streamer, who was forced into hiding.

The computer-generated voice from the caller who claimed responsibility for the first swatting incident at Ms Greene’s home on Wednesday said they were upset about her position on “trans-gender youth rights,” according to the police report.

Ms Greene told far-right personality Charlie Kirk in an interview following that incident that she typically answers her door armed with a gun.

“I’m a Second Amendment supporter and I believe in defending myself. And normally I answer the door with a gun, especially if it’s someone I don’t expect coming to my home,” she said.

The Rome Police Department is working with US Capitol Police in the previous incident. At no point was Ms Greene ever in immediate danger, according to a statement.

The Independent has requested comment from her congressional office.

This is a developing story