Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ for an eighth time on Christmas

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that a local police officers arrived at her house on Christmas Day once again, following another apparent “swatting” incident.

The Republican firebrand has previously claimed left-wing activists have staged multiple similar attacks against her by placing calls with local law enforcement that have prompted officers to visit her residence in Rome, Georgia.

On Monday, Ms Greene posted on X: “I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here.

“My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!”

“Swatting” typically involves a fake emergency call to 911 operators that dispatches heavily armed and armoured law enforcement teams as an extreme prank or form of harassment.

The congresswoman condemned similar incidents last year in October, claiming that six had happened in quick succession.

In August 2022 the Rome Police Department reported that its officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was “shot multiple times at an address within the city limits”.

“When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” according to a statement from the department at the time. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting’.”

Ms Greene previously told far-right personality Charlie Kirk in an interview following the August incident that she typically answers her door armed with a gun.

The Independent has aproached the congresswoman’s office and Rome Police Department for comment about the Christmas Day 2023 incident.