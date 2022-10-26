Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene accused left-wing activists of staging repeated attacks against her after her home was reportedly “swatted” for a sixth time this week.

The Georgia congresswoman’s home in Rome was reportedly visited by a swarm of officers late in the night on Tuesday after the local police department had allegedly received a call – later determined to be a prank – that would prompt such a response.

Ms Greene’s director of communications confirmed to the National Review in a statement that police did respond to a call at her house but declined to provide further comment on the matter.

Spokespersons for Ms Greene were contacted by The Independent for comment, as was the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Atlanta – who is, according to the Rome Police Department, handling all inquiries regarding the Republican representative, but neither responded before publication.

Ms Greene said that this was the sixth “swatting” incident of this kind that she has been subjected to in the past year. Swatting refers to a call to police services which is designed to draw an unnecessarily large police presence to a home of a targeted person.

In August, the Rome Police Department confirmed that the congresswoman had been the subject of such an attack, saying at the time that they’d been called to her home after a report was made from a VA crisis line about a man who had been “shot 5 times in a bathtub.”

During that call on the crisis line, the person claimed that there was a female still in the home and children were possibly “inside with her”, police said, according to CBS News.

Ms Greene took her grievances to Fox News on Wednesday night after the report of a sixth such “swatting” attack had been made against her on Tuesday. The Republican lawmaker went on to accuse the Biden regime and left extremists of staging the plot, all in an effort, she claimed, to dismantle law enforcement.

“The same ideology coming from the Biden regime that has declared war on women and children has also declared war on our law enforcement officers. And that’s what they’re doing,” said the Georgia lawmaker.

The Biden administration and “the trans-activist internet trolls that hate me so much and keep swatting my house, really what they’re doing is abusing our law enforcement officers,” she added, noting that this tactic of unnecessarily redirecting resources is effectively “wasting their time and their resources. “

“So these people doing these swatting calls are really abusing the police the same way the Biden administration has attacked our police officers,” she pivoted, before closing by saying that the president’s party and “the trans activist trolls are all the same”: “They hate women and they hate children.”

Ms Greene went on to accuse the Department of Justice of being inept at catching these prank callers, a claim that was proved inaccurate as local officers from the police department in Rome said they were able to find the person responsible for the summertime swatting after that person turned themselves in.

“They explained that they were upset by Ms. Greene’s stance on ‘trans-gender youth’s right’ and stated that they were trying to ‘SWAT’ her,” police said at the time, according to CBS. The suspect, who called the police force back using a computer-generated voice, claimed to be connected to a website that supports cyberstalking, according to the report.

Ms Greene isn’t the only lawmaker to be subjected to swatting calls. Rep Adam Kinzinger spoke up in the summertime to admit that he, too, had received one of these wasteful calls from local police.

“While i don’t know the story, i was a victim of this twice in 2012,” tweeted the Republican congressman from Illinois in August in response to Ms Greene’s report. “It’s extremely dangerous and whoever did this, if intentional, should be prosecuted.”