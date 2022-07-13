Ex-Studio 54 owner Mark Fleischman dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland

Former Studio 54 owner Mark Fleischman has died by assisted suicide in Switzerland, his former business partner has said.

The 82-year-old had been suffering from a mysterious degenerative illness since 2016 that had recently confined him to a wheelchair.

Daniel Fitzgerald, who co-owned Century Club in Los Angeles with Mr Fleischmen, told BBC News he ended his life at the Dignitas clinic on Wednesday.

“I guess he was in more pain than we knew,” Mr Fitzgerald told the BBC.

Last month, Mr Fleischman revealed his plans to travel to the non-profit Dignitas clinic near Zurich with his wife of 27 years Mimi to end his life.

He told the New York Post he was no longer do “anything for [himself]” and it is the “easiest way out”.

“I can’t walk, my speech is f**ked up and I can’t do anything for myself,” Mr Fleischman told the Post.

“My wife helps me get into bed and I can’t dress or put on my shoes. I am taking a gentle way out. It is the easiest way out for me.”

Neurologists had been unable to diagnose the illness, Mr Fleischman said.

“I came to the decision slowly,” he said. “Two years ago, I decided that it wasn’t worth living.”

Mr Fitzgerald told BBC News he held a “living wake” for his friend and partner last month, and had hoped he might be able to convince him not to go.

“We had a really nice party for him and a lot of his friends came, and everyone thought, ‘he’s going to postpone it a month and we’ll see what we can do’. But he was set on doing it,” Mr Fitzgerald told the news site.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.