American man abducted in Afghanistan appears in video pleading for his release

An American engineer abducted in Afghanistan two years ago has appeared in a video pleading for his release to allow him to return to his family.

The New Yorker magazine published the video on Friday. In the footage, engineer Mark Frerichs says the video was filmed on 28 November of last year.

Mr Frerichs is a Navy veteran and civilian contractor and is thought to be held by the Haqqani network, which is connected to the Taliban.

In the video, Mr Frerichs appears alone sitting in front of a dark curtain. He states that the video is being recorded on 28 November 2021. “I’ve been patiently waiting for my release,” he says, seemingly reading room a script being held in front of him.

“I’d like to ask the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: please release me. Release me so that I may be re-united with my family. Thank you,” he says.

The New Yorker said they got the video from an unnamed person in Afghanistan. While the magazine stated that they haven’t been able to verify the source of the video, Mr Frerichs sister Charlene Cakora told the outlet that the man in the video is her brother.

“This is public confirmation of our family’s long-held belief that he is alive after more than two years in captivity,” she told the magazine.

She made an appeal to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to push for Mr Frerich’s release.

“We consider this to be an important indicator of the Taliban’s interest in seeking to arrange for Mark’s immediate release. President Biden and Secretary Blinken, we urge you to take bold and decisive action to bring Mark home,” she said.

Mr Frerichs was thought to be the only American in the custody of the Taliban when the Biden administration removed all US forces from the country. The 59-year-old was abducted in Kabul in 2020.

His family has appeared in the media on repeated occasions during the last two years, asking both the Biden administration and the Taliban to come to an agreement on Mr Frerichs’ release. During those two years, no proof was found that he remained alive.

