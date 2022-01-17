The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the senior US military leader said on Monday that General Milley took a test on Sunday and has begun isolating.

General Milley “is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive Covid-19 test yesterday,” said spokesperson Dave Butler.

“He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location.”

The positive Covid case follows a number of scares within Joe Biden’s administration in recent months as the Delta and Omicron variants circulate throughout the US.

As the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Milley is among the most senior Biden administration officials to test positive for Covid-19 of late.

He was last in contact with Mr Biden on 12 January, when both men were attending the funeral of US Army General Raymond Odierno, according to Mr Butler.

“He tested negative several days prior to and every day following contact with the president, until yesterday,” said the spokesperson.

It was also confirmed that General Milley has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and has received a booster. It was unclear when that booster dose was received.

Mr Biden said last year that he had “great confidence” in his Joint Chiefs of Staff, who was appointed to the most senior military position in the country by his predecessor, President, Donald Trump.

General Miller is expected to return to working in-person following his isolation.