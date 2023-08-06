Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mark Zuckerberg has shared his wife’s reaction after he installed a fighting cage in their garden as his ramps up his training ahead of a possible clash with Elon Musk.

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of his conversation with his wife Priscilla Chan, in which he asked if she’d “seen the octagon I put in the backyard”, adding that “it looks awesome”.

Chan didn’t seem happy however, as she wrote back: “I have been working on that grass for two years.”

The tech billionaire posted a poll to his social media asking his 12.3 million followers to vote on whether he should keep the cage, called a UFC octagon, or save the grass.

UFC fighter Gilbert Burns invited himself over to train with Zuckerberg, who was also recently photographed during a with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at a fight gym.

“It’s an honour to train with you guys!” Zuckerberg, 39, commented under a picture posted by Adesanya on Instagram.

The tech billionaire appears to be doubling down on his training sessions, ahead of a rumoured cage match with Tesla founder Musk.

After it was reported Meta was developing an app to rival Twitter (now X), Musk replied he’d be “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg, triggering a back-and-forth between the entrepreneurs on social media that ended in them agreeing to fight each other.

Zuckerberg’s wife appeared displeased with his decision to build a UFC octagon in their home (Instagram @zuck)

Meta has since launched Threads, a text-based social media app connected to Instagram.

Days after Zuckerberg shared he had built an octagon inside his house, Musk announced their fight would be live-streamed on X.

“All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” the 52-year-old said.

In a subsequent post, Musk told his followers he was preparing for the fight with Zuckerberg by “lifting weights throughout the day”.

“Don’t have time to workout, so just bring them to work,” he said.

Replying to an X user about the point of his fight with Zuckerberg, Musk replied: “It’s a civilised form of war.

“Men love war.”

While news of a knockout match between Zuckerberg and Musk initially seemed too bizarre to believe, a spokesperson for the Facebook founder refused to rule it out, adding “the story speaks for itself”.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg competed in his first Brazillian jiu-jitsu tournament where he took home two medals.