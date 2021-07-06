Who is Mary Simon, Canada’s first indigenous governor general?

Canada has announced that its new governor general will be Mary Simon – the first Indigenous person to fill the role.

“Today, after 154 years, our country takes a historic step,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. “I cannot think of a better person to meet the moment.”

The governor general is a representative for Queen Elizabeth II , who is officially the monarch of Canada. Mr Trudeau announced on Tuesday that the Queen had approved the appointment of Ms Simon, a prominent Inuk leader and Canadiant diplomat.

“I can confidently say that my appointment is a historic and inspirational moment for Canada and an important step forward on the long path to reconciliation,” Ms Simon told Global News on Tuesday.

So who is Mary Simon? First and foremost, she is a highly experienced public servant, both for the Inuit people specifically and for Canada in general. She was born in 1947 in Nunavik, the Arctic region of Quebec , and her mother’s side of the family was Inuit.

“Part of my cultural tradition, as an Inuk, are the strong bonds that are created across the generations,” Ms Simon said. “My grandmother Jeannie and my mother Nancy were my teachers and mentors, and these influences continue today.”

Ms Simon began her career as a journalist, working as a producer for CBC in the 1970s. But she soon branched out into politics, and was elected secretary of the board of directors of the Northern Quebec Inuit Association.

This began her long career as an advocate for Indigenous people’s rights. Later she joined the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a Canadian Inuit organisation, and took on a number of leadership roles at the Inuit Circumpolar Conference, a multi-national NGO for Indigenous peoples.

In 1994, Ms Simon was appointed to national office. Canada’s prime minister at the time, Jean Chrétien, named her the first Canadian Ambassador for Circumpolar Affairs, a position she held for seven years. During this time, Ms Simon led the negotiations to create the Arctic Council , an alliance of eight countries in the region. Under Ms Simon’s leadership, the council expressly called for the participation of Indigenous groups.

The late 1990s and early 2000s were an extremely busy period for Ms Simon. From 1997 to 1998, she chaired the NAFTA Commission on Environmental Cooperation. At the same time, she was chancellor of Trent University in Ontario. And in 1999, she was appointed Canada’s ambassador to Denmark , which she remained until 2002.

Ms Simon has won a number of national honours for her work, including being named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2005.

“Ms Simon’s career has always been one of breaking down barriers,” Mr Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Ms Simon is taking on the position of governor general at a crucial time. Her predecessor, Julie Payette, resigned in January amid reports that she oversaw a toxic, abusive workplace.

Meanwhile, Canada is grappling with disturbing revelations about its history. In recent weeks, hundreds of unmarked graves have been discovered on the grounds of former residential schools, which were used in the 19th and 20th centuries to forcibly assimilate Indigenous children.

As governor general, Ms Simon says she hopes to help all Canadians, including Indigenous people, achieve a “reconciliation”.

“The past is something that we have to come to terms with but I am going to look forward to ensure Canadians together will build a better Canada, and I think that is my important role,” she said on Tuesday. “I see a very bright future.”