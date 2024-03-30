Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch: Maryland governor holds press conference following Baltimore bridge collapse

Billal Rahman
Saturday 30 March 2024 18:27
Watch as Maryland officials speak to the media on Saturday, 30 March, following the collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, US Senator Chris Van Hollen, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, and US Coast Guard officials will provide an update on the joint efforts underway after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, 26 March.

Governor Moore said the Baltimore bridge emergency response is a “round the clock operation” at the press conference.

“Our work has only accelerated and we have a series of 24/7 operations currently underway,” he said.

“Unified Command are conducting planning and engineering assessments 24 hours a day. We have assets on the water, enforcing safety zones 24 hours a day. We have assessments on the Dali being conducted 24 hours a day.

“This is an around the clock operation. And we’re going to ramp up our 24/7 posture in the coming days.”

President Joe Biden said on Friday, 29 March, that he will visit Baltimore next week. He also announced he has approved $60m in initial aid to rebuild the bridge.

