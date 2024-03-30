The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Maryland officials speak to the media on Saturday, 30 March, following the collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, US Senator Chris Van Hollen, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, and US Coast Guard officials will provide an update on the joint efforts underway after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, 26 March.

Governor Moore said the Baltimore bridge emergency response is a “round the clock operation” at the press conference.

“Our work has only accelerated and we have a series of 24/7 operations currently underway,” he said.

“Unified Command are conducting planning and engineering assessments 24 hours a day. We have assets on the water, enforcing safety zones 24 hours a day. We have assessments on the Dali being conducted 24 hours a day.

“This is an around the clock operation. And we’re going to ramp up our 24/7 posture in the coming days.”

President Joe Biden said on Friday, 29 March, that he will visit Baltimore next week. He also announced he has approved $60m in initial aid to rebuild the bridge.