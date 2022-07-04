Maryland mother takes home third six-figure lottery win in five years

A mother who had already taken home two $100,000 lottery prizes has won another six-figure sum in Maryland, the state lottery said.

The 30-year-old, who has not been identified, bought the winning lottery ticket in Mardela Springs, a town about 16 miles west of Cambridge, Maryland.

The state lottery said it was her third such win in five years – a feat that she described as unbelievable.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw how much I’d won,” said the woman, who is a stay-at-home mother. “I immediately called my husband and said, ‘We did it again.’”

She explained that, with her husband, she looks on the lottery website to see which lottery prizes had not been won in a long time, and then buys a ticket.

The winning ticket was a $30 instant ticket which debuted last September and still has more than 40 top prizes available, the lottery said.

“We figure out which scratch-off games have been on sale for a long time but still have a lot of big-money prizes,” the woman said.

Asked about how excited she was following two other wins of at least $100,000, the woman said in a statement: “Are you kidding? This is as crazy as it was the other times. It’s unbelievable!”

It was unclear what games the other lottery prize wins were for.