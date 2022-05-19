Mastercard is latest company to promise to pay for employees abortion travel
The credit card company said the expanded coverage would come into effect on 1 June
Mastercard announced it would soon begin offering travel funds and lodging for employees seeking an out-of-state abortion.
The credit card firm joins an ever-growing list of companies across the US who have made bold announcements in recent weeks to help workers when the landmark decision of Roe v Wade is reversed next month.
Since the bombshell draft opinion, first reported on by Politico, was leaked earlier this month, a flurry of C-suite executives have found themselves forced to wade into the abortion debate.
In the days immediately following the unprecedented leak from the Supreme Court, some major American companies came out to show their support for their workers in the 26 states which are “certain or likely” to ban abortion should the 1973 legislation be overturned.
Amazon, for instance, announced on 2 May that it would cover up to $4,000 (£3,206) in travel expenses for any medical procedure that couldn’t be accessed in a worker’s home state.
And then days after the leak, major technology company Microsoft said that it would expand its healthcare reimbursement program so that it would include out-of-state travel for care that could not be provided in a person’s home state, including abortions and gender-affirming care.
Mastercard announced that their newly expanded coverage for reproductive healthcare would come into effect on 1 June and would also include expenses related to surrogacies, adoptions services, contraception and vasectomies.
The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its ruling in early June on the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, one of the first abortion rights challenges before the new conservative majority bench.
The Mississippi case is challenging a state law that would see most abortions banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy, presenting a major challenge to the landmark precedent.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies